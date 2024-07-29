 Skip to content

MAJOR Destroy The Monoliths update for 29 July 2024

The New Gamemode Defend the Core is out!

29 July 2024

Hello everyone,

The Steam Tower Defense Fest is about to start, and I'm happy to finally release the v1.3 major update in the main branch of the game! This update adds a new gamemode to enjoy the game in a fresh way. This mode, called Defend the Core, proposes a more classic tower defense experience, so this is a perfect fit for this event!

Instead of monoliths, you are facing indestructible crystals that keep summoning minions forever. Your goal is to defend your Core and ultimately survive for as long as possible to get the highest score. XP comes from minions instead of monoliths.

The score is computed from various statistics like the number of enemies killed, resources collected, time survived, etc. The game also applies a score multiplier that depends on the number of spawning crystals, as well as the potential doomed or blessed relics activated for the run.

This update also adds 13 new Steam achievements, for a total of 57 in total. It's time to get back into the game to get them all!

The Defend the Core mode is a compact experience compared to the default as it consists of a single endless mission. For this reason, the pacing and the difficulty may need some further tweaking. So please do not hesitate to share your feedback (and bug reports) on the Steam forums to help me improve this update!

I hope you will enjoy this alternate gamemode, and I’m looking forward to reading your thoughts and suggestions about it!

-Radiant Sloth

