绝命游歌 update for 30 July 2024

[Song of Death] launched with a 10% discount!!

30 July 2024

Dear players,

We are thrilled to announce that [Song of Death] is now officially released!

This new game seamlessly combines elements of vampire survivor like, auto battler, and rhythm clicker genres. In [Song of Death], you can enjoy the following experiences:

  • Follow the beat of the BGM, feel the adrenaline rush from the resounding counterattacks!
  • Create powerful builds with unique hero traits, support generals, weapons, bonds, and accessories, giving you unparalleled power! Dominate the battlefield like a true warrior!
  • Play as Ma Chao, infiltrate Cao Ying's camp, avenge your father, and uncover the complex relationships between the main characters and numerous adversaries!

The game is launched with a 10% discount, priced at only 6.291 USD$. If you own the previous game [Song of Wuxia] or [Noobs want to live] by LightningGames, you can enjoy an additional 10% discount through the bundle! This discount lasts for 14 days, so if you're interested in our game, don't miss out!

Let's meet in [Song of Death]. See you there!

