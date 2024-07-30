[Song of Death] launched with a 10% discount!!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players,

We are thrilled to announce that [Song of Death] is now officially released!

This new game seamlessly combines elements of vampire survivor like, auto battler, and rhythm clicker genres. In [Song of Death], you can enjoy the following experiences:

Follow the beat of the BGM, feel the adrenaline rush from the resounding counterattacks!

Create powerful builds with unique hero traits, support generals, weapons, bonds, and accessories, giving you unparalleled power! Dominate the battlefield like a true warrior!

Play as Ma Chao, infiltrate Cao Ying's camp, avenge your father, and uncover the complex relationships between the main characters and numerous adversaries!

The game is launched with a 10% discount, priced at only 6.291 USD$. If you own the previous game [Song of Wuxia] or [Noobs want to live] by LightningGames, you can enjoy an additional 10% discount through the bundle! This discount lasts for 14 days, so if you're interested in our game, don't miss out!

Let's meet in [Song of Death]. See you there!