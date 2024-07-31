Maintenance and bug fix patch

This update is a minor maintenance update which contains a number of small but important fixes. The main changes are:

Resolved the Ubuntu crash on startup when running NVIDIA drivers

Improved support for using a stylus on touch-capable Windows 10 PCs

Handful of translation fixes, big thanks to the players who submitted these

Fix for hard-to-see passengers on Tokyo's yellow line

Updates to the game credits

Unity game engine upgrade

Mini Metro now runs on Unity 2022.3. This unfortunately requires macOS Mojave, and no longer supports macOS High Sierra. We have preserved the previous version of the game for players on macOS 10.13 who are unable to upgrade. If you are in this position, follow these steps to switch to that version:

Right-click on Mini Metro in your Steam library

in your Steam library Select Betas

Open the drop-down in the top left, and select highsierra - macOS 10.13 compatibility branch

Close the window and wait for Mini Metro to update. In your Steam library, it should show up as "Mini Metro [highsierra]"

Thanks for your patience as we addressed these issues, and thank you very much to the community members who reported them!