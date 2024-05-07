General Improvements - Patch Notes v1.138

Fixed a few things that have been on the TO DO list for a while but never made it into a patch until now.
- Added a button to reset your personal best time.
- Further improved the save system to minimize corrupted save files.
- Improved menu experience when using a gamepad.
- In Game Timer becomes visible (if turned off) for a brief period when finishing the game to assist with speedrun verification. (This only happens on runs AFTER you've completed the game at least once).
- Fixed some bad colliders. (Cloud colliders and extended blocking Ice on the right to prevent players from falling into the abyss on the last section.)
Changed files in this update