General Improvements - Patch Notes v1.138

Fixed a few things that have been on the TO DO list for a while but never made it into a patch until now.

Added a button to reset your personal best time.

Further improved the save system to minimize corrupted save files.

Improved menu experience when using a gamepad.

In Game Timer becomes visible (if turned off) for a brief period when finishing the game to assist with speedrun verification. (This only happens on runs AFTER you've completed the game at least once).

Fixed some bad colliders. (Cloud colliders and extended blocking Ice on the right to prevent players from falling into the abyss on the last section.)