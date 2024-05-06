Lesson 3 - The adventure begins!

Dear Students,

Today is the big day! The free prologue Lessons Learned: Cult of Elizabeth is now available. Join me on a dangerous journey through the world of dreams as we work together to stop the bloodthirsty Countess and her minions.

I can't wait to start gathering resources and upgrading our defense towers. I know that with them, no enemy will fear us! But before we get started, be sure to watch the prologue trailer, which will give you a better idea of our enemies.



I hope you will join me on this adventure through the Renaissance. Armed enemies, building towers, defending our base, and the sinister Countess Elizabeth Bathory await us. We must stand in her way!

Invite your friends to play in split-screen co-op mode and together you can overthrow the reign of the evil Countess and her minions! I invite you to try the free prologue now.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2252360/Lesson_Learned_Cult_of_the_Elizabeth/

Our little trip to the Renaissance is just a drop in the ocean of what awaits you in the full version of Lesson Learned. Soon, my classmate Franek will take you on a dreamlike journey through all the historical eras, where you will face various enemies and bosses, as well as unlock new towers! Practice your slingshot shooting in the free prologue Lesson Learned: Cult of Elizabeth and no opponent will scare you in the full version. We'll see you soon!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1563870/Lesson_Learned/

See you, friends,

Amelia and Gaming Factory.