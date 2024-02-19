 Skip to content

幸存者幻想曲/Survivor Fantasia update for 19 February 2024

2024.2.19更新

Share · View all patches · Build 13496891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added mouse movement, right-mouse drag to move when no keyboard action is being performed. Middle click to use the skill.
Added 1 new desert map.
Some of the active items have been enhanced.
Removed some of the unnecessary character movement logic.
The avatar frame will vibrate when the character receives damage.

