Added mouse movement, right-mouse drag to move when no keyboard action is being performed. Middle click to use the skill.
Added 1 new desert map.
Some of the active items have been enhanced.
Removed some of the unnecessary character movement logic.
The avatar frame will vibrate when the character receives damage.
幸存者幻想曲/Survivor Fantasia update for 19 February 2024
2024.2.19更新
Changed files in this update