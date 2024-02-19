Post championship patch

Congratulations to Mathias Havemose, our new reigning world champion!
Fixes and features
- feature: You can now see all players in the game
- feature: You can now target yourself with vessels
- F1 tooltip is now always displayed
- Witches have lost their healing
- Raider threat levels have been adjusted
- Werewolves are now considered magic creatures
- Tooltips have been fixed for Temples, Barracks and Farms
- Shrines do not accept resources
- Aspects are now spawned in the center of lands
- Barracks will only train if at least three followers are available
- Fixed Swamplord, the toad is back
- Gilding stones now correctly target shrines
- Post game points should now reflect server scoreboard
Changed files in this update