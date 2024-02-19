 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Xon update for 19 February 2024

Post championship patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13496882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Congratulations to Mathias Havemose, our new reigning world champion!

Fixes and features

  • feature: You can now see all players in the game
  • feature: You can now target yourself with vessels
  • F1 tooltip is now always displayed
  • Witches have lost their healing
  • Raider threat levels have been adjusted
  • Werewolves are now considered magic creatures
  • Tooltips have been fixed for Temples, Barracks and Farms
  • Shrines do not accept resources
  • Aspects are now spawned in the center of lands
  • Barracks will only train if at least three followers are available
  • Fixed Swamplord, the toad is back
  • Gilding stones now correctly target shrines
  • Post game points should now reflect server scoreboard

Changed files in this update

Depot 2400691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link