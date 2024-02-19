February 19 update

- Monster Stat Adjustments
- Decrease the health and attack power of orcs in the Deathbloom Domain stage by 10%
- Decrease the health of the Deathbloom Domain boss by 10%
- Decrease the health and attack power of orcs in the Orc Garrison area by 10%
- Decrease the health and attack power of orcs in the Orc Forward Base by 10%
- Increase the attack timing of all orc shield bearers appearing in stages by 10%
- Decrease the projectile speed of all orc shield bearers appearing in stages by 10%
- Increase the attack delay of all orc veterans by 60-100%
- Increase the attack delay of Orc Bomb Officers by 30-50%
- Decrease the health of Balphur, the Phase 2 boss of Awakened Threat, by 20%
- Stage Adjustments
- Remove lasers from the Orc Forward Base stage
- Remove the poison swamp Rafflesia from the Fourfold Eyes Stage
- Remove lasers from the Siege Weapon stage
- Change the siege weapon type to normal in the Surveillance Device stage
- Remove axe throwers from the Surveillance Device stage
- Remove orc shamans from the Surveillance Device stage
- Remove lasers from the Boiling Ground stage
- Change the siege weapon type to normal in the Boiling Ground stage
- Adjust the score multiplier in the Fourfold Eyes Stage to normal levels
- Decrease the attack power of orcs in the Challenge stage by 10%
- Medal Adjustments
- Change the basic option of the Berserk Medal to increase party-wide attack power by 10%
- Adjust the universal border of the Berserk Medal to increase attack power against normal orcs from 20% to 30%
- Adjust the extermination border of the Berserk Medal to increase attack power against commander orcs from 20% to 30%
- Artifact Adjustments
- Increase the base appearance rate of enhanced artifacts from 5% to 10%
- Fix the dash distance of Seina's Feather and Seina's Feather (Enhanced) to 10%
- Fix the dash distance of Seina's Boots and Seina's Boots (Enhanced) to 10%
- Adjust the shield generation position of the Enhanced Excalibur to the center of the character. Change the shield duration from 5 seconds to 3 seconds
- Multiplayer Adjustments
- Increase the range for reviving friends from 2M to 3M
- Change the revival time for friends from 5 seconds to 3 seconds
