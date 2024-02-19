 Skip to content

Trinity Survivors update for 19 February 2024

February 19 update

Share · View all patches · Build 13496762

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  1. Monster Stat Adjustments
  • Decrease the health and attack power of orcs in the Deathbloom Domain stage by 10%
  • Decrease the health of the Deathbloom Domain boss by 10%
  • Decrease the health and attack power of orcs in the Orc Garrison area by 10%
  • Decrease the health and attack power of orcs in the Orc Forward Base by 10%
  • Increase the attack timing of all orc shield bearers appearing in stages by 10%
  • Decrease the projectile speed of all orc shield bearers appearing in stages by 10%
  • Increase the attack delay of all orc veterans by 60-100%
  • Increase the attack delay of Orc Bomb Officers by 30-50%
  • Decrease the health of Balphur, the Phase 2 boss of Awakened Threat, by 20%
  1. Stage Adjustments
  • Remove lasers from the Orc Forward Base stage
  • Remove the poison swamp Rafflesia from the Fourfold Eyes Stage
  • Remove lasers from the Siege Weapon stage
  • Change the siege weapon type to normal in the Surveillance Device stage
  • Remove axe throwers from the Surveillance Device stage
  • Remove orc shamans from the Surveillance Device stage
  • Remove lasers from the Boiling Ground stage
  • Change the siege weapon type to normal in the Boiling Ground stage
  • Adjust the score multiplier in the Fourfold Eyes Stage to normal levels
  • Decrease the attack power of orcs in the Challenge stage by 10%
  1. Medal Adjustments
  • Change the basic option of the Berserk Medal to increase party-wide attack power by 10%
  • Adjust the universal border of the Berserk Medal to increase attack power against normal orcs from 20% to 30%
  • Adjust the extermination border of the Berserk Medal to increase attack power against commander orcs from 20% to 30%
  1. Artifact Adjustments
  • Increase the base appearance rate of enhanced artifacts from 5% to 10%
  • Fix the dash distance of Seina's Feather and Seina's Feather (Enhanced) to 10%
  • Fix the dash distance of Seina's Boots and Seina's Boots (Enhanced) to 10%
  • Adjust the shield generation position of the Enhanced Excalibur to the center of the character. Change the shield duration from 5 seconds to 3 seconds
  1. Multiplayer Adjustments
  • Increase the range for reviving friends from 2M to 3M
  • Change the revival time for friends from 5 seconds to 3 seconds

