 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spellmasons update for 19 February 2024

Optional "No Gore" Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 13496715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When I was a kid there were lots of games that I wasn't allowed to play and so I empathize with young gamers who face restrictions. Thanks to the request of MrMarblz from the community I was reminded of this and so have added a "No Gore" mode accessible in Options > Video > Blood and Gore.

No Gore Mode

  • Removes Blood
  • Removes Death animations
  • Replaces corpses with Tombstones
  • Removes gory sound effects
  • Removes gore-containing tutorial and tooltip gifs.

Also in this update:

  • Feature: Purify now works on Cursed Mana Potions

  • Thanks @Koliostro for this AMAZING idea

  • Fix: prevent network messages from old levels from executing
    on a new level.

  • Thanks @ReddPine, @Raven, @MrMarblz and others for reporting

  • Fix: player stamina unexpectedly getting set to 100

  • Thanks @Innonminate for reporting

  • Fix: Potions spawned from Urns with Last Will from appearing at 0,0

  • Thanks @Innonminate

  • Fix double decoy scaling

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1618381
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1618382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link