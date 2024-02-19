Optional "No Gore" Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 13496715 · Last edited 19 February 2024 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy

When I was a kid there were lots of games that I wasn't allowed to play and so I empathize with young gamers who face restrictions. Thanks to the request of MrMarblz from the community I was reminded of this and so have added a "No Gore" mode accessible in Options > Video > Blood and Gore.

No Gore Mode

Removes Blood

Removes Death animations

Replaces corpses with Tombstones

Removes gory sound effects

Removes gore-containing tutorial and tooltip gifs.

Also in this update: