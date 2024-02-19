Optional "No Gore" Mode

When I was a kid there were lots of games that I wasn't allowed to play and so I empathize with young gamers who face restrictions. Thanks to the request of MrMarblz from the community I was reminded of this and so have added a "No Gore" mode accessible in Options > Video > Blood and Gore.
No Gore Mode
- Removes Blood
- Removes Death animations
- Replaces corpses with Tombstones
- Removes gory sound effects
- Removes gore-containing tutorial and tooltip gifs.
Also in this update:
-
Feature: Purify now works on Cursed Mana Potions
-
Thanks @Koliostro for this AMAZING idea
-
Fix: prevent network messages from old levels from executing
on a new level.
-
Thanks @ReddPine, @Raven, @MrMarblz and others for reporting
-
Fix: player stamina unexpectedly getting set to 100
-
Thanks @Innonminate for reporting
-
Fix: Potions spawned from Urns with Last Will from appearing at 0,0
-
Thanks @Innonminate
-
Fix double decoy scaling
Changed files in this update