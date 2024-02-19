 Skip to content

Sisypush update for 19 February 2024

Sisypush v1.4.1 Update

Hello everyone,

Sisypush just got another small patch update - version 1.4.1. It fixes two small issues that mainly concern the blind-accessibility of the game. See the full patchnotes for more details. I hope this update brings again slightly better accessibility to you. Thanks everyone for playing the game!

Have a great day!

  • Flo

Full Patchnotes

Bug Fixes and Other Small Improvements

  • Fix UI navigation in the TTS settings (I initially forgot to set the UI focus neighbors for the recently introduced "Copy to clipboard" setting, sorry about that)
  • If you have the "Copy Text-to-Speech text to Clipboard" option enabled, the game will now always copy the TTS text to the clipboard, even if you don't have "Enable Text-to-Speech" checked.
  • Also now enables the TTS Object Narrator in levels when you have at least one of these two options checked. (So "Enable Text-to-Speech", or "Copy Text-to-Speech text to Clipboard", or both of them need to be activated for the TTS Object Narrator to be enabled)

