安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 19 February 2024

Updated and optimized 2024-02-19

Last edited by Wendy

This update has made major changes to the game graphics and the game's shock attack feedback

  1. Fixed squatting aiming jitter issue
  2. Bonus at the end of survival mode
  3. Beautify the post-processing effect of the picture
  4. Added left kill situation information
  5. Added Loot situation info on the left
  6. Optimized fog display effect
  7. Increased eye adaptation to changes in light
  8. Increased the following stopping distance of AI teammates

The new game mode is still under development, have a good day

