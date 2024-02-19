Updated and optimized 2024-02-19

Share · View all patches · Build 13496521 · Last edited 19 February 2024 – 11:59:11 UTC by Wendy

This update has made major changes to the game graphics and the game's shock attack feedback

Fixed squatting aiming jitter issue Bonus at the end of survival mode Beautify the post-processing effect of the picture Added left kill situation information Added Loot situation info on the left Optimized fog display effect Increased eye adaptation to changes in light Increased the following stopping distance of AI teammates

The new game mode is still under development, have a good day