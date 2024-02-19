Updated and optimized 2024-02-19
This update has made major changes to the game graphics and the game's shock attack feedback
- Fixed squatting aiming jitter issue
- Bonus at the end of survival mode
- Beautify the post-processing effect of the picture
- Added left kill situation information
- Added Loot situation info on the left
- Optimized fog display effect
- Increased eye adaptation to changes in light
- Increased the following stopping distance of AI teammates
The new game mode is still under development, have a good day
Changed files in this update