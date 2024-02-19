 Skip to content

OuterRealm update for 19 February 2024

Luminari Fix

Build 13496495

Luminari is too noisy ,adjusted fire sound
Now its pellets is fewer,with higher damage,bigger blast radius

enemy Hp bar is changed

