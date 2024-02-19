 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CRIXUS: Life of free Gladiator update for 19 February 2024

0.0.26 Update - Dummy in ludus to practice your swings and more

Share · View all patches · Build 13496401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New: directional swing, swing your mouse in the direction you want to swing. For now only left and right. I will add more direction including new animations in future.
  • New: Dummy in ludus can be used for swing practice.
  • New: 2 Celtic shields in shop are now ready
  • New: Some random NPCs are now intractable and will tell you random facts about Ancient Rome.
  • Fix: It was possible to spam the attack button which caused fast stamina depleting and weird movements.
  • Fix: Bee hive, Open barley sack, planter box did not save correctly
  • Fix: Betting was wrongly increasing amount, fixed and changed maximum from 300 to 500
  • Fix: After fight decrease the seconds of waiting for continue key

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1564901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link