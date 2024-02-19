- New: directional swing, swing your mouse in the direction you want to swing. For now only left and right. I will add more direction including new animations in future.
- New: Dummy in ludus can be used for swing practice.
- New: 2 Celtic shields in shop are now ready
- New: Some random NPCs are now intractable and will tell you random facts about Ancient Rome.
- Fix: It was possible to spam the attack button which caused fast stamina depleting and weird movements.
- Fix: Bee hive, Open barley sack, planter box did not save correctly
- Fix: Betting was wrongly increasing amount, fixed and changed maximum from 300 to 500
- Fix: After fight decrease the seconds of waiting for continue key
CRIXUS: Life of free Gladiator update for 19 February 2024
0.0.26 Update - Dummy in ludus to practice your swings and more
Patchnotes
