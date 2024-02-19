- Added a feature to reset the save data.
- Title menu -> Settings -> General tab -> Reset Save Data
- Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where, after completing all anomalies, enabling the "Disable captured (on title menu)" option could result in the anomalies being captured in the same session.
- Review of anomaly names.
- Updated images for each button and key in the button guide.
- Display text for some interactable objects.
- Modified the effects of anomalies with closets (since most players did not notice).
- Button reassignment: Assigned "crouch" to the RT button.
- Background art updates:
- Added handles to sliding windows.
- Added handrail to the balcony.
False Dream | 偽夢 update for 19 February 2024
Update v1.10.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update