False Dream | 偽夢 update for 19 February 2024

Update v1.10.0

Build 13496325

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a feature to reset the save data.
    　- Title menu -> Settings -> General tab -> Reset Save Data
  • Bug fixes:
    　- Fixed a bug where, after completing all anomalies, enabling the "Disable captured (on title menu)" option could result in the anomalies being captured in the same session.
  • Review of anomaly names.
  • Updated images for each button and key in the button guide.
  • Display text for some interactable objects.
  • Modified the effects of anomalies with closets (since most players did not notice).
  • Button reassignment: Assigned "crouch" to the RT button.
  • Background art updates:
    　- Added handles to sliding windows.
    　- Added handrail to the balcony.

