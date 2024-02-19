Ver1.0.10032 Visual Improvements and Balance Adjustments

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.

In this update:

Change: improved some visual elements of the world and the UI.

Change: Adjusted the drop rates for memory and ore items, and also tweaked the quantity of crafting materials for some weapons.

New: added one new achievement.

We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.

Thank you!

Steam Community:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960

Discord server:

https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8