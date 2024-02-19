 Skip to content

Tri6: Infinite update for 19 February 2024

Tri6: Infinite 1.7.0

Build 13496254

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a long time without any updates here we are with a new small one!

The new Tri6: Infinite update isn’t big, but it adjusts two things that got mentioned by you. The first one adjusts the volume of the engine sound of Hyperion compared to the other vehicles. The second change stops AI from using the movement inversion power-up. That’s because it was a kinda random and almost always an instant death for the player.

Full changelog

Enhancements:

  • adjusted volume of Hyperion engine sounds
  • disabled movement inversion for bots

