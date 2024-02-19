⚔️ Warlander Update 1.16 ⚔️

The Deploy Point System will now be the official System for Deploying Characters in Warlander.

Deploy Points are obtained over time, when a certain number of Valor points are earned, or when the core of your army is attacked. Under this system, players will use those points to launch a character with a high Title Rank.

Changes since the last Deploy Point system preview: Adjusted the amount of Deploy Points required for Characters of each Title Rank. V1: 50 V2: 150 → 100 V3: 300 → 200 V4: 600 → 400 V5: 1200 → 1500

Adjusted the number of the Deploy Point bonus from earning Valor points. 1000 VP: 10 → 20 Deploy Points 2000 VP: 20 → 40 Deploy Points 3000 VP: 30 → 60 Deploy Points 4000 VP: 40 → 80 Deploy Points 5000 VP: 50 → 100 Deploy Points Every additional 1000 VP after 5000: 60→120 Deploy Points.



With the introduction of the Deploy Point system, the previous system that raises the Valor Points earned when defeating an enemy of higher Title Rank will be removed.