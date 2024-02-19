⚔️ Warlander Update 1.16 ⚔️

Greetings Warlander!
* Season 4 will begin on February 20, 2024
A new Season Pass will be added, and the Shop lineup will be redesigned.
New ★5 title Frostbane and new Ultskill Ice Minigun for Mages.
- The caster unleashes a relentless volley of ice bullets to suppress enemies with overwhelming firepower.
The Deploy Point System will now be the official System for Deploying Characters in Warlander.
Deploy Points are obtained over time, when a certain number of Valor points are earned, or when the core of your army is attacked. Under this system, players will use those points to launch a character with a high Title Rank.
Changes since the last Deploy Point system preview:
Adjusted the amount of Deploy Points required for Characters of each Title Rank.
- V1: 50
- V2: 150 → 100
- V3: 300 → 200
- V4: 600 → 400
- V5: 1200 → 1500
Adjusted the number of the Deploy Point bonus from earning Valor points.
- 1000 VP: 10 → 20 Deploy Points
- 2000 VP: 20 → 40 Deploy Points
- 3000 VP: 30 → 60 Deploy Points
- 4000 VP: 40 → 80 Deploy Points
- 5000 VP: 50 → 100 Deploy Points
- Every additional 1000 VP after 5000: 60→120 Deploy Points.
With the introduction of the Deploy Point system, the previous system that raises the Valor Points earned when defeating an enemy of higher Title Rank will be removed.
This was implemented at the time of the last Deploy Point system preview, but went unmentioned in official channels. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Added episode 4 "The Warlords" to the Chronicle.
Added the ability to purchase unpurchased Glamours and other items from the customization screen.
Added feature to see what items are for sale in the Cosmetics tab when logging in.
Added feature that displays an icon in the Shop tab when an update is made.
The maximum number of players who can achieve Aura Rank will be 100 starting this season.
Improved Dawn Bridge B.
Matching with Dawn Bridge A, the following actions were taken:
- Lanes were better separated from each other to emphasize the role of each lane.
- Doors were added to each lane to increase the amount of back and forth gameplay.
Adjustments were made near the center of the stage to allow for a different strategies than Dawn Bridge A by placing a stone bridge connecting the north and south lanes.
Other adjustments have been made to the stage throughout.
We will continue to make improvements to maps.
The strategy selection screen will be removed from 2-team battles.
- This is the screen where Offense, Defense, or Balanced strategy is selected through voting. It was removed in order to improve the tempo of the game and because Balance was selected in the majority of Battles.
- This will also reduce the waiting time on the role selection screen.
We have made improvements to Bots, reducing the number of times a Bot hits a seemingly distant Bot due to lag.
Adjustments will be made to the Battle record information used for matchmaking and will now be based on a wider variety of factors.
Shop: change so that unowned items are prioritized for sale within the first 3 pages of the Cosmetics tab and elsewhere.
- When you purchase an item within the first 3 pages, it will automatically be replaced by another item that you do not yet own.
The Squad Respawn system will be removed.
- We had hoped that Squad Respawn would encourage teamwork within Squads, but we decided to remove it because it obscured frontline tactics by affecting the number of players on the front line and allowed players who could communicate to make better use of their resources than other players.
The Stormbringer Ult Skill "Thunderstorm" now grants 10 protection per second to the caster when used.
- Fixed a bug that caused rocket punches to rarely hit Cores and Robots.
- Fixed a bug in 5-Army Battles that allowed players on allied armies to use Execute on each other.
- Fixed a bug where the Protection skill and Harvest Dance Ult Skill’s protection-granting effects would also work on players on allied armies.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Power Bomb Skill to deal back damage even if the attack was not from the rear.
- Fixed an issue where attacking with Power Bomb or Finishers would kill the user while standing still when lag was very high.
- Fixed a bug in Labyrinth Temple that would not allow markers to be placed on the map screen.
- Other minor bug fixes.
Maintenance Notice
Maintainance will be performed from around from around 8:30 am Tuesday, Feb 20 to around 9:00 am (UTC)
Please note that you will not be able to access the game during maintenance.
