V2.0 - Construction is over and Version 2.0 is out!

99 Waves 2.0 is here!

A week ago, our game was far from perfect, and now, after a week of major surgery, we're proud to present 99 Waves 2.0!

Your support and interest has made us work really hard, and we're so grateful for all of you - for the kind words, for the detailed analysis, and for the sharp criticism.

We're going to be taking a little break from now on. There won't be any updates for a while, except for fatal error fixes and such.

The two of us have a lot of fun stuff planned and we promise you'll be back for more. And thanks to you guys, we've got the momentum to get it started.

The Cosnow Company is just getting started, and please stay tuned!

Below are the changes since version 1.8.

Platforms now have a chance to spawn "Healing Field" when they spawn! Stepping on them restores health, which is equal to a small healing field.

Added "Summon Airship" to the boss cyborg's attack pattern.

Some music has been replaced with music that will never be claimed by YouTube. Some of the previous music had a chance of being claimed when uploaded to YouTube. (If you uploaded the previous version and it was claimed, please refer to inaudio.org and include the music's information in your video description).

Fixed an issue where food dropped by enemies when they die would leave the map and be inaccessible to players.

Reduced the drop rate of food dropped by enemies.

Added dialog from the village woman.

Rewards for clearing waves 50 and 100 can now be claimed in town instead of immediately.

Reduced the amount of energy added to the legendary weapon "Divine Illumination" when leveling up.

"Mad Robot's Surgery" will no longer appear in-game while "Divine Illumination" is equipped.

If you want a fresh 2.0 start, we recommend resetting the game in Settings.

Thanks :D