 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Clarent Saga: Mana Chapter 0 update for 19 February 2024

v 1.1.0 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 13495811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

here is the only planned update, the changes :
Add defend button controller;
Add two optional bosses;
Now can't save during boss fight;
Add 2 new bgms;
Changed default difficulty to normal;
Revamp difficulty choices (damage dealt and received multipliers).

Notes: This version has been playtested in every difficulties, this is probably the last update so enjoy this version!

Thank you for your support,
David Nguyen.

PS: With this last update, I will stop creating/updating my games. I feel I've come full circle and can't improve my games any further.

Given the success of this game prologue, there will be no sequel (so no Chapter 1) to Clarent Saga: Mana Chapter 0.

Although in an advanced stage of development, the latest Clarent Saga: 8 Bit-RPG project has been cancelled.

So it's a trilogy for Clarent Saga!

It's been a pleasure to develop games and to know that people have enjoyed them.
Once again, Thanks for all your support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2574691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link