-Some buttons in the menus have been organized and improved.
-Search box has been added to the load menu.
-Added tile_layer property for item modes. When 0 they can be placed at the back like columns, when 1 they can be placed at the front like normal items.
Mad Miner update for 19 February 2024
V1.2.3
