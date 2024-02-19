 Skip to content

Mad Miner update for 19 February 2024

V1.2.3

V1.2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Some buttons in the menus have been organized and improved.
-Search box has been added to the load menu.
-Added tile_layer property for item modes. When 0 they can be placed at the back like columns, when 1 they can be placed at the front like normal items.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2458701
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2458702
  • Loading history…
