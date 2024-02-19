 Skip to content

Panzer War:Definitely Edition update for 19 February 2024

New multiplayer mode

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have re-made our multi-player mode.We have added capture zone mode and party mode to the multi-player mode. Now when the host left the room, the room will be continued.

