patch notes 2.19

Function optimization
Chat-click head-new add/remove blacklist(mute) option
·This function will be integrated into friends in the future
Combat adjustments
The Echo Sword attempts to add a mechanism. The closer the distance, the higher the damage (nearest 1 square/2 times the damage)
The Power of the warrior's use of the warhammer has been reduced to 85% (originally 90%)
Armored Knight·Traits Vitality Adjusted to Speed
Ranger·Traits speed adjusted to strength
(The description may not have changed yet)
Changed files in this update