 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Xanadu Land update for 19 February 2024

patch notes 2.19

Share · View all patches · Build 13495475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Function optimization
Chat-click head-new add/remove blacklist(mute) option
·This function will be integrated into friends in the future

Combat adjustments
The Echo Sword attempts to add a mechanism. The closer the distance, the higher the damage (nearest 1 square/2 times the damage)
The Power of the warrior's use of the warhammer has been reduced to 85% (originally 90%)
Armored Knight·Traits Vitality Adjusted to Speed
Ranger·Traits speed adjusted to strength
(The description may not have changed yet)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2258891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link