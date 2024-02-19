patch notes 2.19

Function optimization

Chat-click head-new add/remove blacklist(mute) option

·This function will be integrated into friends in the future

Combat adjustments

The Echo Sword attempts to add a mechanism. The closer the distance, the higher the damage (nearest 1 square/2 times the damage)

The Power of the warrior's use of the warhammer has been reduced to 85% (originally 90%)

Armored Knight·Traits Vitality Adjusted to Speed

Ranger·Traits speed adjusted to strength

(The description may not have changed yet)