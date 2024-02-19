I've added 54 new achievements, but due to Steam limitations, my game can currently only support 100 achievements. Therefore, I've implemented local saving for some achievements. Rewards for achievements can still be shared across multiple characters. Once the game is live, I'll see if Steam can increase the number of achievements available.
Main Deity Space Playtest update for 19 February 2024
54 new crafting achievements added.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
