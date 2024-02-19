 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Main Deity Space Playtest update for 19 February 2024

54 new crafting achievements added.

Share · View all patches · Build 13495415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've added 54 new achievements, but due to Steam limitations, my game can currently only support 100 achievements. Therefore, I've implemented local saving for some achievements. Rewards for achievements can still be shared across multiple characters. Once the game is live, I'll see if Steam can increase the number of achievements available.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2706811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link