- Add the option to change the color of the Chevette.
- Add Tião's mechanical workshop.
- ATTENTION... the workshop is still in experimental mode and you can only change the color of the Chevette for now.
*Add some tips in the menu.
- Removed the options to enable and disable reflections and post process, it didn't make much difference and caused problems.
- Add information signs at the gas station.
- Changed the system for picking up items in hand.
Hard Life Game update for 19 February 2024
Update 11/24
