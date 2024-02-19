 Skip to content

Hard Life Game update for 19 February 2024

Update 11/24

  • Add the option to change the color of the Chevette.
  • Add Tião's mechanical workshop.
  • ATTENTION... the workshop is still in experimental mode and you can only change the color of the Chevette for now.
    *Add some tips in the menu.
  • Removed the options to enable and disable reflections and post process, it didn't make much difference and caused problems.
  • Add information signs at the gas station.
  • Changed the system for picking up items in hand.

