- Added new ability: Starter Kit - Silver Key
- Added new ability: Starter Kit - Obsidian Heart
- Added new ability: Starter Kit - Potion
- Added new ability: Starter Kit - Fortune
- Added new ability: Starter Kit - Poop
- Fixed some text layout and translations
Floor44 update for 19 February 2024
2.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1980771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update