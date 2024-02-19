 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 19 February 2024

2.1.1

Patchnotes
  • Added new ability: Starter Kit - Silver Key
  • Added new ability: Starter Kit - Obsidian Heart
  • Added new ability: Starter Kit - Potion
  • Added new ability: Starter Kit - Fortune
  • Added new ability: Starter Kit - Poop
  • Fixed some text layout and translations

