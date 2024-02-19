 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

First Person Tennis - The Real Tennis Simulator update for 19 February 2024

Update 4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13495247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 4.6

  • New racket available sponsored by FURI Sport
  • Roomlist filters
  • London dress code
  • New report bug UI
  • Microphone icon on the scoreboard
  • Improved autorun positioning
  • New ball texture
  • Fixed standby timer
  • Fixed ranking points bugs
  • Fixed ball trail bugs
  • Fixed UI bugs

Join us on Discord to play online tournaments and chat with other players: https://discord.gg/r8E4XphPbd

If you find new bugs or you have new suggestions please comment here or open a new discussion.

Please write a positive feedback if you like the game.
Thanks.

Changed files in this update

First Person Tennis - The Real Tennis Simulator Depot Depot 454141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link