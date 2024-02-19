Update 4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 13495247 · Last edited 19 February 2024 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Changelog 4.6

New racket available sponsored by FURI Sport

Roomlist filters

London dress code

New report bug UI

Microphone icon on the scoreboard

Improved autorun positioning

New ball texture

Fixed standby timer

Fixed ranking points bugs

Fixed ball trail bugs

Fixed UI bugs

