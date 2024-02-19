Update 4.6

Changelog 4.6
- New racket available sponsored by FURI Sport
- Roomlist filters
- London dress code
- New report bug UI
- Microphone icon on the scoreboard
- Improved autorun positioning
- New ball texture
- Fixed standby timer
- Fixed ranking points bugs
- Fixed ball trail bugs
- Fixed UI bugs
Join us on Discord to play online tournaments and chat with other players: https://discord.gg/r8E4XphPbd
If you find new bugs or you have new suggestions please comment here or open a new discussion.
Please write a positive feedback if you like the game.
Thanks.
