Update 0.33 - Unicorn bugfixes and balance changes

- Added option to set the size of the ability card.
- Added pet sounds to that were missing one.
- Changed a few Unicorn ability descriptions to be more clear.
- Changed night-time ambience to fit each background more.
- Changed shop items gained on end of turn to unfreeze on next turn.
- Changed mana decay to round up.
- Fixed Fly not summoning Zombie Fly after pilling a friend.
- Fixed end of turn pets not triggering if they faint during.
- Fixed crisp Porcupine dealing damage to itself.
- Fixed Dazed preventing pet from dealing mana damage.
- Fixed Evil Book always summmoning the Great One at level 1.
- Fixed Questing Beast always summoning level 1 toys.
- Fixed Old Mouse always summoning level 1 toys.
- Fixed mana hound giving mana to enemy pets.
- Fixed Unicorn wasting triggers on fainted friends.
- Fixed Behemoth sometimes resetting attack and health to 50.
- Fixed visual glitch with multiple Kitsune.
- Fixed Parrot copying Behemoth but can't go beyond 50/50.
- Fixed Old Mouse toys breaking multiple times with Puma.
- Fixed multiple Manticore not stacking.
- Fixed Start-of-Turn shop refresh counting as Roll.
- Fixed certain passive abilities still working while Dazed.
- Fixed Fox eating Cornucopia causing desyncs.
- Fixed Ghost Kitten sometimes not working.
- Fixed Panther not working when selling with Golden Egg.
Please note that there are two known bugs in this version.
- Health Potion ability text is wrong. It does not scale with levels.
- Spooked Perk does not have translations.
Changed files in this update