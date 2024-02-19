 Skip to content

Super Auto Pets update for 19 February 2024

Update 0.33 - Unicorn bugfixes and balance changes

Build 13495116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added option to set the size of the ability card.
  • Added pet sounds to that were missing one.
  • Changed a few Unicorn ability descriptions to be more clear.
  • Changed night-time ambience to fit each background more.
  • Changed shop items gained on end of turn to unfreeze on next turn.
  • Changed mana decay to round up.
  • Fixed Fly not summoning Zombie Fly after pilling a friend.
  • Fixed end of turn pets not triggering if they faint during.
  • Fixed crisp Porcupine dealing damage to itself.
  • Fixed Dazed preventing pet from dealing mana damage.
  • Fixed Evil Book always summmoning the Great One at level 1.
  • Fixed Questing Beast always summoning level 1 toys.
  • Fixed Old Mouse always summoning level 1 toys.
  • Fixed mana hound giving mana to enemy pets.
  • Fixed Unicorn wasting triggers on fainted friends.
  • Fixed Behemoth sometimes resetting attack and health to 50.
  • Fixed visual glitch with multiple Kitsune.
  • Fixed Parrot copying Behemoth but can't go beyond 50/50.
  • Fixed Old Mouse toys breaking multiple times with Puma.
  • Fixed multiple Manticore not stacking.
  • Fixed Start-of-Turn shop refresh counting as Roll.
  • Fixed certain passive abilities still working while Dazed.
  • Fixed Fox eating Cornucopia causing desyncs.
  • Fixed Ghost Kitten sometimes not working.
  • Fixed Panther not working when selling with Golden Egg.

Please note that there are two known bugs in this version.

  • Health Potion ability text is wrong. It does not scale with levels.
  • Spooked Perk does not have translations.

