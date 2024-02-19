 Skip to content

FaceValue update for 19 February 2024

User Interface Overhaul, and fixing level 4-9!!

Hey everybody! It's been a while!

Although we've been hard at work on our new project, we didn't want to leave FaceValue without any love. So we decided to spend a little time giving the user interface a much needed facelift, and making a few adjustments to the difficulty in later levels after some feedback.

Hopefully these changes will make for a smoother experience for anyone playing!

Thanks again to everyone who bought our little puzzle game! It means to world!

Shay, Signing Off!

