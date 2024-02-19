Myth of Empires V1.0 Launch Day Server Details Announcement

Myth of Empires will be available on 17:00 Feb 21 UTC. And here are the server details:

After the V1.0 update, old servers will be renamed as [Classic Era] and a new set of servers [New Era] will be introduced to all players.

[New Era] Server Settings

From 17:00 Feb 21 to 00:00 Feb 29, all buildings will have 90% damage reduction in PVP servers. From 17:00 Feb 21 to 00:00 Feb 29, there will be no trans server actions available at New Era servers. All of the above settings are exclusive to [New Era] servers. Servers at [Classic Era] will not be affected.

The first batch of servers available in [New Era]

EU servers (blue): 47, 55, 60, 64

NA servers (purple): 20, 27, 28, 29

ASIA servers (orange): 18, 19, 43, 45, 70

SA servers (gold): 23

OCE Servers (green): 46

There will be more PVP servers at the center of the map. There will be 3 batches of servers to be introduced on 17:00 Feb 21, 02:00 and 12:00 Feb 22 UTC. We will open ASIA, OCE, EU, NA, and SA servers depending on the actual server load. There will be some region-blocked servers in each region. They are 43 (ASIA), 60 (EU), 29(NA), 46(OCE), 23(SA).

Region Block Servers

All region block servers are filtered by the region of the player’s Steam account. For example, if your Steam account is in China, then you will be able to enter ASIA region-blocked servers, but you can not enter NA and EU region-blocked servers.

EA Cosmetic Reward

To all of our Early Access players, thank you so much for your support and we will send Wuan General Armor Suit to all EA players. (tradable at steam market)

Event Time: 17:00 Feb 21 - 16:00 May 22 UTC

Qualified Players: EA participants

Event Details: after you log in to the game, every 8 hours will grant you a piece of the Wuan General Suit. There will be 3 different pieces of the whole skin set. Rewards will be sent to your Steam account automatically when you meet the requirement and restart the client.

Anti-Cheat Measures Upgrade

Myth of Empires will adopt a new set of Anti-Cheat measures. It will be both effective on official servers and dedicated servers that opened the Anti-Cheat switch. We will take a 0 tolerance policy against all cheaters and hackers.

We understand that cheating has a serious impact on the fairness of the game and the user experience, so we have been working hard to strengthen anti-cheating measures. The anti-cheat program will provide us with more efficient and accurate cheating detection and blocking tools. At the same time, we will also strengthen the manual review mechanism to ensure that all ban decisions are confirmed by rigorous review.

Under the new anti-cheating system, we will strictly crack down on any form of cheating, including but not limited to plug-ins, cheaters, malicious cracking, and so on. Once the above cheating behavior is found, we will immediately take measures to block the offending user, and they will be added to the Steam platform VAC ban list, banned players will not be able to access the official server, custom server, and single/host mode.

We believe that only by safeguarding the fairness and healthy development of the game can players truly enjoy the game.

At the same time, we will update the game fair play announcement after the V1.0 update, at which time you can have a look at the game client.

Thank you all for being so supportive!

Myth of Empires Development Team