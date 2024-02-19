Defendun 31th Update

Hello, I am Ferry, in charge of graphics for DEFENDAN.
I'm here to inform you about the updates in the version released on 2024.02.16
-the soul of physics
Change buff effect: skill acceleration → increased attack
-Magical Souls
Change buff effect: increase attack → accelerate skill
-End of Christmas theme
-Michael
Change buff skill acceleration effect: 15% → 30%
-PLAY Mephistowaltz
Change attack properties: physics → magic
Dra-kong (Dra-kong)
Change attack properties: physics → magic
-Correct where attack attributes are incorrectly marked in the unit skill information window
-
Japanese and Chinese (simplified). Correct errors in which names, skill details, sponsor names, etc. are not displayed properly in the unit information window when using Chinese (traditional)
-
Correction of errors that are not reflected in the number of times the card was acquired during the subsequent process
-
Correction of errors that result in the initialization of previously stored data when the game is terminated in Infinite or Bosrush mode
Hello, this is Ferry and Ollie, working on Defendun.
We've been referencing reviews posted on Steam forums, review platforms, and other websites as we continue our development.
Thank you so much for your reviews, feedbacks, and bug reports
Thank you always for enjoying Defenden.
Changed files in this update