Defendun 31th Update

Hello, I am Ferry, in charge of graphics for DEFENDAN.

I'm here to inform you about the updates in the version released on 2024.02.16

-the soul of physics

Change buff effect: skill acceleration → increased attack

-Magical Souls

Change buff effect: increase attack → accelerate skill

-End of Christmas theme

-Michael

Change buff skill acceleration effect: 15% → 30%

-PLAY Mephistowaltz

Change attack properties: physics → magic

Dra-kong (Dra-kong)

Change attack properties: physics → magic

-Correct where attack attributes are incorrectly marked in the unit skill information window

Japanese and Chinese (simplified). Correct errors in which names, skill details, sponsor names, etc. are not displayed properly in the unit information window when using Chinese (traditional)

Correction of errors that are not reflected in the number of times the card was acquired during the subsequent process

Correction of errors that result in the initialization of previously stored data when the game is terminated in Infinite or Bosrush mode

Hello, this is Ferry and Ollie, working on Defendun.

We've been referencing reviews posted on Steam forums, review platforms, and other websites as we continue our development.

Thank you so much for your reviews, feedbacks, and bug reports

Thank you always for enjoying Defenden.