Akumi Wars 1.0.1 Patch #1

Patch Notes:

• Achievements “should” be working again. Needs to be tested on live game. Let us know if they work after you play this patch!

• Most playable heroes and enemies now have background descriptions

• Lanz ultimate skill description corrected. Was using Azumi’s description

• Fixed counterattack bug. Was attacking twice causing a softlock

• Fixed infinite invincibility bug that would happen in certain circumstances

• Movies now play to the end but there’s still a starting glitch in the movies we need to figure out in the Unity player.

• Looking into a softlock bug that started happening to a player

• Minor grammar fixes

Bounty Hunter Buffs:

• Buffed all bounty hunter attacks.

• All Bounty Hunters have the passive “Advantage”. (Advantage: your critical damage increases 20% with each hit. Max stacks: 50. When an enemy is knocked down, you gain a 50% critical chance. Cooldown: 3 turns.)

• “Bleeding Strike” - last hit now applies weaken.

• “Fire Attack” - Shoot your target 4 times causing burn. A second enemy with the lowest hp also gets burned.

• “Bounty Breaker” and “Bounty Frenzy” - last hit causes knockdown.

• “Power Strike” - in addition to knockdown it now also stuns on the last hit. This attack also increases your dodge chance.

• “Shockwave” - has a higher chance to knockdown multiple enemies. This attack also increases your dodge chance.

• “Bounty Shots” and “Rapid Fire” - Shoot multiple times at a single target multiple. Damage increases the lower your target's health.

Please report any bugs you find to the bugs channel on the

Akumi Wars Discord: https://discord.gg/dj37MyRaxn

Onwards and Upwards!

-Akumi Wars Team