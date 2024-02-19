Akumi Wars 1.0.1 Patch #1

Patch Notes:
• Achievements “should” be working again. Needs to be tested on live game. Let us know if they work after you play this patch!
• Most playable heroes and enemies now have background descriptions
• Lanz ultimate skill description corrected. Was using Azumi’s description
• Fixed counterattack bug. Was attacking twice causing a softlock
• Fixed infinite invincibility bug that would happen in certain circumstances
• Movies now play to the end but there’s still a starting glitch in the movies we need to figure out in the Unity player.
• Looking into a softlock bug that started happening to a player
• Minor grammar fixes
Bounty Hunter Buffs:
• Buffed all bounty hunter attacks.
• All Bounty Hunters have the passive “Advantage”. (Advantage: your critical damage increases 20% with each hit. Max stacks: 50. When an enemy is knocked down, you gain a 50% critical chance. Cooldown: 3 turns.)
• “Bleeding Strike” - last hit now applies weaken.
• “Fire Attack” - Shoot your target 4 times causing burn. A second enemy with the lowest hp also gets burned.
• “Bounty Breaker” and “Bounty Frenzy” - last hit causes knockdown.
• “Power Strike” - in addition to knockdown it now also stuns on the last hit. This attack also increases your dodge chance.
• “Shockwave” - has a higher chance to knockdown multiple enemies. This attack also increases your dodge chance.
• “Bounty Shots” and “Rapid Fire” - Shoot multiple times at a single target multiple. Damage increases the lower your target's health.
Please report any bugs you find to the bugs channel on the
Akumi Wars Discord: https://discord.gg/dj37MyRaxn
Onwards and Upwards!
-Akumi Wars Team
