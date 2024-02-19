 Skip to content

E-Startup 2 : Business Tycoon Playtest update for 19 February 2024

Small update to edit balancing of the game for an easier start

Build 13494862

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players !

We pushed this update based on few comments about the start being complicated, the salary are now lower, first map rent is lower and the screwdriver generate more profits.

