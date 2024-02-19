Small update to edit balancing of the game for an easier start

Hello players !
We pushed this update based on few comments about the start being complicated, the salary are now lower, first map rent is lower and the screwdriver generate more profits.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello players !
We pushed this update based on few comments about the start being complicated, the salary are now lower, first map rent is lower and the screwdriver generate more profits.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update