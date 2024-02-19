In the UI at the bottom of the game results window, we fixed the absence of backing window images for [Continue Count] and [Bomb Use Count], and also changed the placement of those phrases.
Story in the Dream World 3 -Sinister Island's Mysterious Mist- update for 19 February 2024
official version 1.05a update.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update