 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

山门与幻境 update for 19 February 2024

February 19th V0.7.8 Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 13494825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【Bug Fixes】

  1. Fixed an issue with the refresh of the list after disassembling equipment in the Hidden Arsenal.
  2. Resolved the problem of the Chaotic Thunder damage failure in the Super Martial Tower.
  3. Addressed the issue of difficulty options in the Super Martial Tower persisting to the next level.
  4. Solved the problem of the invalidation of the Crane and Heron Command in the Abyssal Mirage.
  5. Fixed the crashing issue upon entering World Boss mode.

【Adjustments and Optimizations】

  1. Adjusted the vampiric ratio of summoned creature "Ghost Bat".
  2. Altered inappropriate functionality descriptions for some buildings.
  3. Replaced some duplicate item icons.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1963041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link