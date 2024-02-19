February 19th V0.7.8 Update Announcement

【Bug Fixes】
- Fixed an issue with the refresh of the list after disassembling equipment in the Hidden Arsenal.
- Resolved the problem of the Chaotic Thunder damage failure in the Super Martial Tower.
- Addressed the issue of difficulty options in the Super Martial Tower persisting to the next level.
- Solved the problem of the invalidation of the Crane and Heron Command in the Abyssal Mirage.
- Fixed the crashing issue upon entering World Boss mode.
【Adjustments and Optimizations】
- Adjusted the vampiric ratio of summoned creature "Ghost Bat".
- Altered inappropriate functionality descriptions for some buildings.
- Replaced some duplicate item icons.
Changed files in this update