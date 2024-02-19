Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13494792 · Last edited 19 February 2024 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Due to many players encountering issues which are clearly due to skipping the tutorial, we have decided to temporarily add a short instruction clip to the start of the game explaining how some core mechanics work.

Once we refine the ability to Skip Tutorial and add more proper tutorial tips, this clip will be removed.

Other changes include further difficulty balancing.

New unit for bandits.

Minor mission fixes.

Text fixes.

Some support weapons markers now also show range of the explosion effect.