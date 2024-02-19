 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

White Sands update for 19 February 2024

Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13494792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to many players encountering issues which are clearly due to skipping the tutorial, we have decided to temporarily add a short instruction clip to the start of the game explaining how some core mechanics work.

Once we refine the ability to Skip Tutorial and add more proper tutorial tips, this clip will be removed.

Other changes include further difficulty balancing.
New unit for bandits.
Minor mission fixes.
Text fixes.

Some support weapons markers now also show range of the explosion effect.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link