v0.86.100 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,
In this update, I made it so that Maps will be unlockable, I added pointers that point toward bug boxes that are off-screen, and I upgraded the Warehouse details.
more update details below:
- Added details to the Warehouse to make it The Overgrown Warehouse.
- Added Pointers which stay at the edge of the screen pointing in the direction of bug boxes that are off-screen and weren't picked up.
- Added two achievements, one to unlock each of the other maps.
- Fixed a few visual issues in the warehouse.
Changed files in this update