Entomophobia update for 19 February 2024

v0.86.100 Entomophobia Update

19 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellas,

In this update, I made it so that Maps will be unlockable, I added pointers that point toward bug boxes that are off-screen, and I upgraded the Warehouse details.

more update details below:

  • Added details to the Warehouse to make it The Overgrown Warehouse.
  • Added Pointers which stay at the edge of the screen pointing in the direction of bug boxes that are off-screen and weren't picked up.
  • Added two achievements, one to unlock each of the other maps.
  • Fixed a few visual issues in the warehouse.

Enjoy!

