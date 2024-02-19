v0.86.100 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,

In this update, I made it so that Maps will be unlockable, I added pointers that point toward bug boxes that are off-screen, and I upgraded the Warehouse details.

more update details below:

Added details to the Warehouse to make it The Overgrown Warehouse.

Added Pointers which stay at the edge of the screen pointing in the direction of bug boxes that are off-screen and weren't picked up.

Added two achievements, one to unlock each of the other maps.

Fixed a few visual issues in the warehouse.

Please Consider Wishlisting if you don't already own the Game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

If you own the Game I would appreciate it greatly if you would write a review.

Enjoy!