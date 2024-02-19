[New build - DEFAULT] 24w07a: More Survival Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13494518 · Last edited 19 February 2024 – 07:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Another hotfix build with mainly survival fixes.

This build contains a tentative fix for the entity destroyed on build/load (it seems random to reproduce)

=> If you ever encounter that issue again please report it!

Changes:

#5477 Rocks spawns at the same exact color for each biome, so stack of rocks will merge more easily.

Hotfixes:

#5486 #5530 Can drag item into assembler input slots.

#5521 Stones item do not have tooltip

#5504 Repair tool icon staying upon codex close.

#5502 Arc Furnace will attempts pull coal

It is possible to drag coal is an input for the furnace and the crucible

#5469 Cannot copy children entities in some case

#5478 World item will now have a description.

#5531 Collecting a deleted block can reset dragged brick during construction

#5552 Cannot grab ore.

#5545 Helmet status not saved

Thanks all!