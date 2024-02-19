 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 19 February 2024

[New build - DEFAULT] 24w07a: More Survival Hotfixes

Another hotfix build with mainly survival fixes.

This build contains a tentative fix for the entity destroyed on build/load (it seems random to reproduce)
=> If you ever encounter that issue again please report it!

Changes:
#5477 Rocks spawns at the same exact color for each biome, so stack of rocks will merge more easily.

Hotfixes:
#5486 #5530 Can drag item into assembler input slots.
#5521 Stones item do not have tooltip
#5504 Repair tool icon staying upon codex close.
#5502 Arc Furnace will attempts pull coal

  • It is possible to drag coal is an input for the furnace and the crucible
    #5469 Cannot copy children entities in some case
    #5478 World item will now have a description.
    #5531 Collecting a deleted block can reset dragged brick during construction
  • Tentative fix for the entity destroyed issue on build / load.
    #5552 Cannot grab ore.
    #5545 Helmet status not saved

Thanks all!

