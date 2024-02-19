Hi folks!

This is a very small update which is getting us ready for a more important update that's coming later this week.

A player reported to us about an issue which can result in Steam deleting a game's saves when logging out of one Steam account and into a different one on a single computer account, if both accounts have access to MMORPG Tycoon 2. This issue isn't just us; this affects any game which saves into a single file path per computer login. (often this happens through Family Sharing, and similar features).

I mentioned this in the last update, but I've been working on a workaround to stop Steam from doing this when switching accounts, and that change is being tested by the team right now. But I wanted to put up a build with a warning message on the desktop interface, to encourage people make backups of their own saves in the meantime, just for extra safety and so that even folks who don't read patch notes will see it the next time they run the game!

As I said above, this really only affects people who are logging out of their steam account and into a different one on the same computer and same computer login account, and I think (but can't absolutely confirm) that it probably only affects people who turn off Cloud Sync for the game. I have reported the issue to Valve, and am hoping they'll fix it because I'm pretty sure it'll be affecting a lot more games than just us!

Also in this update:

Updated the compilers being used for Windows builds. This fixes a number of minor bugs around file operations for players who have Unicode characters in their usernames on their computer (these were silently failing attempts at file renaming, and were instead going through the 'slow path' of explicitly copying files into their final location before deleting the originals, instead of just renaming them in-place)

Added a workaround for the persistent "couldn't open 'shot.jpg'" launcher screenshot errors that seem to pop up every time we release a new update. Now, if we can't open the image file, we just continue to run without it and we'll try again the next time we enter the desktop interface.

And that's pretty much it for this very small update! I was hoping to have an initial revision of multiselect ready for people to play with by now, but this save file issue has kind of put everybody here on panic stations as we try to ready an update and a migration process that's going to work for everybody. Right now, I'm expecting to be back working on multiselect from tomorrow, while other folks on the team carry on testing of the save file change.

Thanks so much for your patience everyone, and I'm sorry for missing this issue until now, and big apologies to anybody who was affected by it! Also, thanks so much to the players who finally brought it to our attention a few days ago! :)

-T