Eternamine 2.0 is here!

Hey everyone! The largest update to Eternamine, "Eternamine 2.0" is finally here! This update has added & changed the following things:

Content

Multiple save files

Eternamine now has a multi-save file system. You will be able to create and play various save files in the new main menu of the game. On top of this, 4 different gamemodes and 3 game difficulties have been added, including the unique "MineLock" gamemode!

Abilities

A new ability system has been added. You can now unlock, upgrade and equip different abilities for your player, sword and pickaxe by talking with the "Player Master". All 3 categories have 3 abilities each.

Random events

Random events can now periodically happen during gameplay. There are currently 5 different random events that can happen:

Infected mine - A random mine is infected, clearing the entire mine will give you rewards

Pet rescue event - A lost pet appears in a random mine, finding the pet will give you rewards

Golden chalice - A golden chalice is spawned in a random mine. Finding the chalice will give you rewards and buffs

Upgrade discount - All upgrades are discounted for a few minutes

Scorching furnace - All refinery recipes started during this period will immediately be 50% complete

Skill tree expansion

The skill tree has been greatly expanded. The amount of skills have been more than doubled. Total number of skills is now up to 138

New Items

A few new items have been added. Pet food, miners caches as well as cosmic money and token bags.

New upgrades

4 new upgrades have been added.

More deep mines

Tons of more deep mines have been added. Going all the way down to "Zenith Zephyr" unlocked at 5.000 prestige levels.

More achievements

Tons of more achievements have been added.

More customization

Added shader skins for player, swords, pickaxes & pets

Added tons of new pickaxe and sword skins

Added 10 more pickaxe & sword particles

You can now rename your pets

You can now change your displayed name in the UI

More pets

4 New pets have been added. Wolf, flamingo, moose and "pet rock"...?

Creaturepedia

Added the "Creaturepedia". As you discover enemies/pets and NPC's you will now fill in their info in the "Creaturepedia".

More enemies

The creatures of the dungeons has received some backup. You will now find many more enemies in the four different dungeons. Perfect for filling out your new Creaturepedia :)

QOL

You can now see contest prizes at the contest master

Added x1, x10, x25 mult button to the rarity distribution

You can now see upgrade stats in the effective level panel

You can now see upgrade levels in the upgrade panel

You can now see your prestige level in the standard/deep mine panel

Added set all max/0 to the effective level panel

Added camera mode (Press F1 to toggle camera mode)

Added support for various resolutions (Including ultrawide)

You can now spend gems to instantly finish refinery recipes

Bugs/Changes

The blockopedia has been redesigned

Fixed various bugs related to the contest mine (Stats not resetting, rewards not being given etc.)

The pet system has been slightly reworked, you're no longer guaranteed to get a pet you don't own. Duplicate pets will now give "pet food" which can be used to upgrade existing pets or refined into pet eggs.

PvE has had some reworks. Sword upgrades have been nerfed. Your damage is now also dependent on far out on your sword hits an enemy (further out means more damage)

Added 5 new stats (Quests completed, dungeons completed, pets rescued, infections cleared & chalices found)

Added 3 new leaderboards (Deepest layer found, quests completed & dungeons completed)

The rebirth system has been nerfed.

Various smaller additions have been added. (wild animals, throwing coin into the lobby well, "Snowmans curse...?" and more)

Performance improvements

An many other features and changes

I truly hope that you all enjoy this update as much as I enjoyed working on it.