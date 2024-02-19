 Skip to content

Idle Nine Heavens update for 19 February 2024

V1.2.7

Build 13494327

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added sorcerer, magic sky drops, probability of the following passive
    Get Reiki every second
    Every second makes the lovers gain reiki
    Damage to BOSS level enemies increased
  2. Fix the Devil timing BUG

