- Added sorcerer, magic sky drops, probability of the following passive
Get Reiki every second
Every second makes the lovers gain reiki
Damage to BOSS level enemies increased
- Fix the Devil timing BUG
Idle Nine Heavens update for 19 February 2024
V1.2.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
