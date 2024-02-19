Update Notes for February 18, 2024

Changed:

Sky asset to new sky implementing weather.

Lowered overall sky brightness for a more realistic lighting for both day and night.

Adjusted sun brightness and added a hint of yellow tint because the sun isn't white?

Added Sun Light Shafts / Bloom

Building Plan Tutorial (Popup on right side of screen explaining how to use it)

Menu Changed to new Menu(Needs Play Tested on release)

Main Menu Level designed

Adjusted View Distance in first attempt at fixing GPU usage

Added Weather and Accumalation for rain (puddles) and snow, along with effects for walking through them

Vehicles ( Roughly implemented, but working)

Trailer System (Roughly implemented, working, but not set to spawn)

Blinking light on building in town to help navigation

Added Street lights in town to help night navigation