Update Notes for February 18, 2024

Changed:
Sky asset to new sky implementing weather.
Lowered overall sky brightness for a more realistic lighting for both day and night.
Adjusted sun brightness and added a hint of yellow tint because the sun isn't white?
Added Sun Light Shafts / Bloom
Building Plan Tutorial (Popup on right side of screen explaining how to use it)
Menu Changed to new Menu(Needs Play Tested on release)
Main Menu Level designed
Adjusted View Distance in first attempt at fixing GPU usage
Added Weather and Accumalation for rain (puddles) and snow, along with effects for walking through them
Vehicles ( Roughly implemented, but working)
Trailer System (Roughly implemented, working, but not set to spawn)
Blinking light on building in town to help navigation
Added Street lights in town to help night navigation
