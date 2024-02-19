Update2024-2-19

【 Amendment 】
- Hsing Ching Fu, air wall, removed.
- Narrow the range of Yangzhou prison release tips.
- In fortune-telling, there are some gender errors.
- When fortune-telling, a person's advancing age is taken into account.
- Seven live and seven dead grass can be picked in one year.
【 Optimization 】
- Gifts increase favor value adjustment. And display it directly in the UI interface.
- Add a note of light work and adjust its associated value amplitude.
- Light work related numerical tips.
- Added single challenge tips.
- The need for arm strength level is shown
- Start refining selection interface, after refining, will not be directly closed, save operation.
Seven. Blood stripe contrast, more clear.
- Weapons Display equipment requirements.
【 Waiting for updates - consider the design 】
0. Before entering the door - Display interactive UI
- Pace K adjustment.
- Chivalrous companion learn Kung fu plus button
- Jump off and fall press move automatically.
- The main line can be skipped, but some of the main lines are dead, or gone, and can't be done. I don't want to skip it. (Thinking)
- And a few more details from the players.
- Retreats in some places are wrong, as well as optimized
Seven. After the sect was broken, the whereabouts of disciples.
- Multi-force system, rearrange a little.
- Some smart names need fixing.
- Yue Qing -- Good friend
- There are also some details mentioned by players, one is changing.
