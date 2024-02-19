 Skip to content

所谓侠客 update for 19 February 2024

Update2024-2-19

【 Amendment 】

  1. Hsing Ching Fu, air wall, removed.
  2. Narrow the range of Yangzhou prison release tips.
  3. In fortune-telling, there are some gender errors.
  4. When fortune-telling, a person's advancing age is taken into account.
  5. Seven live and seven dead grass can be picked in one year.

【 Optimization 】

  1. Gifts increase favor value adjustment. And display it directly in the UI interface.
  2. Add a note of light work and adjust its associated value amplitude.
  3. Light work related numerical tips.
  4. Added single challenge tips.
  5. The need for arm strength level is shown
  6. Start refining selection interface, after refining, will not be directly closed, save operation.
    Seven. Blood stripe contrast, more clear.
  7. Weapons Display equipment requirements.

【 Waiting for updates - consider the design 】
0. Before entering the door - Display interactive UI

  1. Pace K adjustment.
  2. Chivalrous companion learn Kung fu plus button
  3. Jump off and fall press move automatically.
  4. The main line can be skipped, but some of the main lines are dead, or gone, and can't be done. I don't want to skip it. (Thinking)
  5. And a few more details from the players.
  6. Retreats in some places are wrong, as well as optimized
    Seven. After the sect was broken, the whereabouts of disciples.
  7. Multi-force system, rearrange a little.
  8. Some smart names need fixing.
  9. Yue Qing -- Good friend
  10. There are also some details mentioned by players, one is changing.

【修正】
1。兴庆府，空气墙，移除。
2。缩小扬州监牢解除提示范围。
3。算命中有些男女性别错误。
4。算命时，人的年龄增长考虑进去。
5。七生七死草，改成一年可采摘。

【优化】
1。礼物增加好感数值调整。并在UI界面直接显示出来。
2。轻功添加说明，并调整其相关数值幅度。
3。轻功相关的数值提示。
4。增加单挑提示。
5。臂力等级需求展示出来
6。开始炼丹选择界面，炼丹后，不会直接关闭，节省操作。
7。血条对比度，更清晰。
8。武器装备显示装备要求。

【等待更新-斟酌设计中】
0。入门口前-显示交互UI
1。步伐K调整。
2。侠侣学武功加按钮
3。起跳落下按走自动移动。
4。主线虽然可以跳过，但有些主线人死了，或者走了，做不了。又不想跳过。（思考）
5。还有一些玩家提供的细节。
6。静修在一些地方的错误，以及优化
7。门派被攻破后，弟子人物的去向。
8。多内力系统，重新整理一下。
9。一些智能称呼需要修正。
10。岳晴---好友
11。还有一些玩家提到的细节，一一在改了。

