Build Notes - Version 1.0.0.7
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue with the subtitle enable/disable menu, resolving intermittent functionality.
Corrected the NPC Soldier LOD distortion during cinematic sequences.
Adjusted surfaces in certain areas of the map to fix incorrect sound behavior.
Resolved a bug where gears were consumable and confused with chocolate bars.
Optimized culling to prevent mesh popping.
Enhanced level streaming to improve performance.
Updated dialogue lines in Brazilian Portuguese with higher-quality audio recordings.
Changed files in this update