Build Notes - Version 1.0.0.7

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with the subtitle enable/disable menu, resolving intermittent functionality.

Corrected the NPC Soldier LOD distortion during cinematic sequences.

Adjusted surfaces in certain areas of the map to fix incorrect sound behavior.

Resolved a bug where gears were consumable and confused with chocolate bars.

Optimized culling to prevent mesh popping.

Enhanced level streaming to improve performance.

Updated dialogue lines in Brazilian Portuguese with higher-quality audio recordings.