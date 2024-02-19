 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deadly Contagion update for 19 February 2024

Build Notes - Version 1.0.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13494067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build Notes - Version 1.0.0.7

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with the subtitle enable/disable menu, resolving intermittent functionality.
Corrected the NPC Soldier LOD distortion during cinematic sequences.
Adjusted surfaces in certain areas of the map to fix incorrect sound behavior.
Resolved a bug where gears were consumable and confused with chocolate bars.
Optimized culling to prevent mesh popping.
Enhanced level streaming to improve performance.
Updated dialogue lines in Brazilian Portuguese with higher-quality audio recordings.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2570741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link