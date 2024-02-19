V1.8 - Green-bordered enemy

Share · View all patches · Build 13493946 · Last edited 19 February 2024 – 05:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Fixed an issue where some waves would sometimes not clear even though all enemies were killed.

Added green-bordered enemies. They will appear once per wave and drop a heal pack on kill.

Shadow alter ego damage nerfed.

Bosses' HP has been increased (not applied in last patch)

Enemies' HP and damage slightly increased.

The cost of weapon upgrade has been "significantly" increased.

When using healing field, HP is now restored when jumping.

Fixed an issue with damage display that caused large damage to be displayed in exponential notation (E+).

Significantly nerfed the additional gold of two weapons that give extra money.

If you fail a challenge, you can no longer take the gold you earned from the challenge back to town.

Patch 2.0 will be uploaded today.