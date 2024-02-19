Voxella Epsilon-6

EPSILON-6: 2/18/2024
fixed everything!
-added paintbrushes and brick walls!
-changed weather and added clear skies
-changed knockback; it doesn't bounce you into the air anymore.
-fixed bugs with sugarloaves, mushroomcaps, houses, and beaches
-added some more splash text
-washing machines are now no longer the single worst programmed thing in this game
