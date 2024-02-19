Update Notes for Feb 18th

Some minor fixes and level additions/changes:
- Fixed power attacks not triggering the HP bar to show
- Fixed corrupted Tarby sometimes not showing HP bar at all
- Made the grapplehook section in the Abyss slightly easier
- Fixed the final checkpoint in the Abyss
- [Splitscreen] Fixed versus level lighting issues
- [Splitscreen] Fixed quick-select not saving P2's item mappings
- Vegetation magic projectile's hitbox is now ~50% smaller so it should hit unintended targets less
- Fixed some material issues on several objects
- Added some more object detail to several models
- You can no longer do magic on lightbulbs
- Temporarily removed Golden Idol's animations as he is being reworked
- Fixed a [secret] area that only Otters could reach in the prologue
- Changed the metal bar weapon to be a blunt weapon again
- Fixed a collision issue where you could get through certain walls
- Made some various map changes to Cliffside, Labyrinthian Caves, Prologue, HUB, Abyss, and Fallen City
Additions:
- Added a new WIP enemy type
- Added some new secret areas
- Added two new weapons
