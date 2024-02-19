 Skip to content

Zofia update for 19 February 2024

Update Notes for Feb 18th

Update Notes for Feb 18th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some minor fixes and level additions/changes:

  • Fixed power attacks not triggering the HP bar to show
  • Fixed corrupted Tarby sometimes not showing HP bar at all
  • Made the grapplehook section in the Abyss slightly easier
  • Fixed the final checkpoint in the Abyss
  • [Splitscreen] Fixed versus level lighting issues
  • [Splitscreen] Fixed quick-select not saving P2's item mappings
  • Vegetation magic projectile's hitbox is now ~50% smaller so it should hit unintended targets less
  • Fixed some material issues on several objects
  • Added some more object detail to several models
  • You can no longer do magic on lightbulbs
  • Temporarily removed Golden Idol's animations as he is being reworked
  • Fixed a [secret] area that only Otters could reach in the prologue
  • Changed the metal bar weapon to be a blunt weapon again
  • Fixed a collision issue where you could get through certain walls
  • Made some various map changes to Cliffside, Labyrinthian Caves, Prologue, HUB, Abyss, and Fallen City

Additions:

  • Added a new WIP enemy type
  • Added some new secret areas
  • Added two new weapons

