Lucky Island update for 19 February 2024

Lucky Island Update v0.5.3

19 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lucky Island Version Update - Early Access Version
Updated Version: v0.5.3

Dear players,
Thank you for your continuous support and enthusiasm for Lucky Island. We are about to release version v0.5.3, with the main focus on adjustments and additions to Bingo. Here are the details of the upcoming release:

Update Highlights:

  1. Introduction of Bingo Tutorial Mode

  2. Addition of Special Benefits for New Island Owners

  3. Correction of Building Errors

  4. Synchronized update for the demo version

macOS Depot 2195651
Windows Depot 2195652
