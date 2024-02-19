 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terranny update for 19 February 2024

0.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13493413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I feel like the tutorial suite is pretty decent now so I'm moving the project version number up a little bit.

  • Added ability to drag a window by any open area
  • Made hostile drone placeholders randomized
  • New node drag and paste logic, the pasted and placed nodes will remain selected
  • Prompts for some common controls are now displayed in sections, will go away once the control is used
  • First A1 objective is now to only simulate a battle, winning was moved to second objective
  • A1 hostile fighter now moves forward slowly
  • New orientation flow, after first simulation it sends you to equip a new item. Flaunter section is gone from initial orientation.
  • Added height slider to obstacle options
  • Added obstacle appearance editing to sandbox demonstration
  • Laser beams now flicker so it looks like they're doing something
  • Moved 1v1 and 3v3 challenge code to be more obvious and clickable to copy it to clipboard
  • New tutorial set to go over the Flaunter, activates when you earn 10+ stars or manually from the settings help section
  • Improved tutorial prompt arrow visibility
  • Various oddity fixes and graphical alterations

Changed files in this update

Depot 2131151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link