- Appearances now persist between play sessions
- Added snaurdrails (snail guardrails) to the Snairway to Sneaven
- Add a couple secret teleports
Snail Simulator update for 19 February 2024
1.2.20 - 1.2.24 - Persistent appearances, snaurdrails, and more!
