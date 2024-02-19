 Skip to content

Snail Simulator update for 19 February 2024

1.2.20 - 1.2.24 - Persistent appearances, snaurdrails, and more!

  • Appearances now persist between play sessions
  • Added snaurdrails (snail guardrails) to the Snairway to Sneaven
  • Add a couple secret teleports

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1500741
Windows Depot 1500742
