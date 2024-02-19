 Skip to content

WarSphere update for 19 February 2024

Patch 12.2286 (dash to move direction)

Share · View all patches · Build 13493387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented dash towards move direction as default setting gamepad mode
  • Implemented keyboard dash options: aim-direction, move-direction (cardinal), move-direction (cardinal+ordinal)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2451532
