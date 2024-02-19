- Implemented dash towards move direction as default setting gamepad mode
- Implemented keyboard dash options: aim-direction, move-direction (cardinal), move-direction (cardinal+ordinal)
WarSphere update for 19 February 2024
Patch 12.2286 (dash to move direction)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
